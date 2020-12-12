Towards the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the producers made a bold decision that may please or disgust fans of the Disney + series. In fact, in the last episode available, these feelings were already conflicted. As Boba Fett, one of the most acclaimed characters in the Star Wars universe appeared, we also had to deal with the kidnapping of Baby Yoda.

Check out the recap of the new episode below!

More about The Mandalorian 2×7

To rescue his companion, Mando needs the help of Migs Mayfeld, a military man arrested in Kartho. Together, they know they need to find Moff Gideon, but Mayfeld is hesitant. The only thing that makes him change his mind is the discovery that Baby Yoda is in danger. After getting Migs out of prison, his journey begins.

And what a journey! As nothing in The Mandalorian is usually easy, the series has once again invested in epic battles. Two Juggernauts explode right in front of Mando and Mayfeld, who in turn need to blow up hordes of pirates along the way.

In the middle of the battle, he meets a general with whom he served during his military days, Valin Hess. The trio quickly came up with a plan to continue the battle “for the Empire”, as they themselves declare, with Mando disguising himself with another official’s helmet.

The alliance does not last long. In a supposed toast, instead of lifting his body, Hess shoots Mayfeld. Mando returns to his original costume and the two escape through a window. Meanwhile, Fennec and Cara try to help them. However, to put an end to the battle, Mayfeld uses his rifle to activate a Juggernaut, causing several explosions.

Due to the premeditated “accident”, everyone decides that Mayfeld’s place is, in fact, in his prison in Kartho. Cara is the one who handcuffs him and, further on, she regrets that the general did not follow the path with them.

The group’s goal remains to rescue Baby Yoda. However, there is no mention of the character and his status as a prisoner and Mando finds himself, once again, lost in relation to the next steps to save his traveling companion.

The 2nd season of The Mandalorian is coming to an end with several mysteries that have yet to be solved. At least, the good news is that fans of the series will soon be able to immerse themselves further in the Star Wars universe, as streaming Disney + produces new series based on galaxies so, so far away.

How do you think the season will end? Leave your comment in the space below!



