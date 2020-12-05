The Mandalorian 2×6: Boba Fett and Fennec are in Tython

The action was the highlight of the 2×6 episode of The Mandalorian. In the last chapters, Mando would like to train Grogu, the Baby Yoda, with Ahsoka Tano, however, she feared the possibility of the jedi following Anakin’s ways.

Soon, she decided to send him on a mission to Tython, where he was supposed to find a stone and be able to meet with others of his kind.

Check out the full recap below!

More about The Mandalorian 2×6

Now available on Disney +, the new episode featured some of the most epic battles in the Star Wars universe. In Tython, Grogu – or Baby Yoda, as you prefer – has no trouble finding the stone. Using the Force, he manages to make a kind of intergalactic bond. So the first to appear are Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

Thus, we know that the mysterious man at the end of the last episode was, in fact, Boba Fett. He wants his suit back, but obviously Mando is not so willing to give it up. Fortunately, they reach an agreement and Din Djarin delivers his rocket, while Fennec delivers his weapon.

Boba is committed to keeping Baby Yoda safe. Everything seems to be fine, until a ship full of stormtroopers appears in Tython.

Grogu remains in a trance and Din needs to wake him up before it’s too late. However, he leaves his rocket behind, which was probably not a good idea. Despite being many, stormtroopers are easily defeated by Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in an exciting and lightsaber battle.

Incidentally, it is worth mentioning that the episode was a full plate for anyone who was a fan of Boba in the original saga. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is doing a great job of rescuing iconic characters and bringing more personality to them. Well done!

In addition to discovering that Boba has lasers on his knees, we saw both a personality and a much greater strength than in Star Wars. As much as a second stormtrooper ship arrives on the scene, he still manages to face the entire military army alone, trying to give Din enough time to take care of Grogu.

In a matter of seconds, one of the stormtroopers manages to catch Baby Yoda. Unfortunately, Din and Fennec are unable to get him out in time and Boba can no longer destroy the creatures, as he would also risk destroying the child with him. In the final scene, Baby Yoda is in the midst of countless stormtroopers as a prisoner, being handed over to Dr. Pershing for his laboratory tests.

Are you also already looking forward to the next episode of The Mandalorian on the streaming platform? Leave your comment below!



