In the 2×4 episode of The Mandalorian, one of the most interesting characters in the series is back: Cara Dune! However, Ahsoka was expected to return with her, which does not appear to be in the creators’ plans.

However, seeing Dune, Mando and Greeg finally reunited is a victory that we can celebrate! Want to know what happened in this week’s episode? Check out the full recap below.

More details on the new episode of The Mandalorian

There is no doubt that this series was one of the reasons why the streaming platform Disney + was so awaited. And what a relief to be able to follow the weekly episodes with that comfort, isn’t it? Especially now that things are starting to take more interesting directions for the characters.

In this episode, Mando and his team manage to infiltrate one of the Empire’s headquarters. There, they discover an attempt to clone the project Baby Yoda has been a part of! However, they discover that all the evil on the planet Navarro is increasingly being replaced by a very … strange and peaceful peace!

So, we have Cara Dune back. As they discover, that peace was established after much struggle on the part of Greef Karga and the former leader of the Rebellion. However, there are still a few remaining Emperors that need to be eliminated.

Overall, the 2×4 episode was a return to the origins of the Star Wars universe and the very tone of The Mandalorian series. After a few confusing scenes, we see Mythrol, frozen by Mando in carbon. In addition, we also have the fights already expected against the Empire and, lastly, a reminder of why Greef is one of the toughest characters in the series.

Mando, Cara and Greef clearly missed each other. Therefore, this team meeting dynamic can go in two ways, being the success or failure in the mission to defeat the Empire once and for all.

Another major highlight of the episode is the final scene, an exciting battle that results in the escape of Razor Crest, jumping from the aircraft into the open sky. Although it is an episode without many events, the resurgence of the Jedi last week and the reunion of the favorite trio of the 1st season, for sure, cannot be beaten!

So, what do you think will happen in the next episodes of The Mandalorian? Keep an eye on Disney + to check out all the releases!



