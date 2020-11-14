There are only a few days until the launch of Disney + in Brazil and the 2nd season of The Mandalorian continues to surprise fans. After discovering Baby Yoda’s questionable eating habits, the new episode featured The Heiress and is a full plate for anyone who is a fan of The Clone Wars.

Check out the full recap below!

Learn more about The Mandalorian 2×3

The episode was made available this Friday (13th) on Disney Plus in the United States and should already arrive with the streaming platform on November 17th.

After arriving on Trask’s moon, Baby Yoda and Mando are rescued by Bo-Katan Kryze, Koska Reeves and Ax Wives. Bo is a familiar face, after all, he was an important character in War of the Clones. She reveals that members of the Kryze clan are in Trask to retrieve some weapons belonging to the planet Mandalore.

In addition, she also asks Mando to find the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, also known to fans of the Star Wars franchise. Apparently, he is on the planet Corvus, in the city of Calodan.

In the meantime, we have also discovered that the band with whom Mando was in the first season is actually a group of fundamentalists who broke free in Mandalorian society. According to Bo-Katan, they want to restore the “Old Way”. That is, conservative customs, like never taking off your helmet around other people.

Furthermore, Mando believes that the planet of The Mandalorian is cursed and all travelers die. However, this must be a wrong belief, disseminated by the Empire to keep the Mandalorians divided to avoid the planet’s resumption.

After I command and the Kryze clan invade the planet, Moff Gideon orders the destruction of the flight crew and the crash of the plane so that the Mandalorians don’t get the weapons. Thus, we can imagine that Gideon also values ​​the Old Way and will not measure efforts by tradition.

Finally, Bo-Katan discovers that Gideon has the black lightsaber, so he becomes his next target. After all, she needs this weapon to bring all the Mandalorian clans together.

The action is increasingly present in the 2nd season of The Mandalorian, as we discover new planets and enemies. Remember that the Disney + streaming service arrives in Brazil on November 17 and the first full season and new episodes of the series will be available.

