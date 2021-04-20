The Mandalorian: 10 spin-off series that could happen

The Mandalorian: Wrapped in the rich Star Wars universe, Disney +’s The Mandalorian series was very successful with the public. The plot follows the adventures and missions of an anti-hero (played by Pedro Pascal) and still features quite interesting characters in this context – such as Baby Yoda.

With two seasons already launched in streaming, and with a third one on the way, many fans are already wondering if there is a possibility of derivative projects being produced. We are going to speculate with this list; check out!

10. Ahsoka Tano

Shortly after the showing of the 2nd season of The Mandalorian, Disney + has already announced a derived series starring the character Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), which stood out even more in the course of the episodes. It is worth noting, however, that this is not her first appearance, and that way it may have been helped by the commotion of the older spectators.

9. Moff Gideon

In The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito plays the infamous Moff Gideon, a very complex character. Esposito’s performance, in fact, was highly praised precisely for his way of bringing tensions to the screen with great ferocity.

Although not like Darth Vader, Moff Gideon has already become one of the greatest villains in Star Wars. In that sense, although the character is original to the series, his weapon, the Darksaber, has a very interesting and profound story that could be explored in a spin-off production.

8. Cara Dune

The story of Cara Dune (Gina Carano) has already been presented, but a new series could give more details about her past and her life. The production could still bring news about the character’s career, as well as her story in the shock troops in the Galactic Civil War.

However, it is worth remembering that this series may never go public, after all, the actress Gina Carano, who played it, was fired from the Star Wars Universe for bad behavior and will not have a replacement for the new episodes of The Mandalorian.

7. Bo-Katan Kryze and his team

Bo-Katan and his team were in great moments in the missions presented in the 2nd season. Certainly, the main objectives of Katee Sackhoff’s character can be explored in new narrative horizons.

And it is important to note that canonically, Bo-Katan is destined to become Mand’alor, the only leader of the Mandalorian people. But it would be interesting to know how she would get to that position.

6. Cobb Vanth

Although it appeared much less than the fans would like, this character (played by Timothy Olyphant) captivated the audience with a strong and well-developed story, showing several events that connect directly with the legendary armor of Boba Fett. While there are some outcomes in his short narrative, there is something about him that could turn into a spin-off series.

5. Luke Skywalker and Grogu

Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian surprised viewers. After an emotional scene, everyone said goodbye to the character when he and Grogu left the scene. Obviously, many were curious to know what their lives would be like training together. That way, it would be a great request for all fans.

4. The Armory

Another character who also had little screen time and could yield much more is A Armeira (Emilly Swallow).

Even with some situations that occurred with her in the first season – and that would make a direct continuation impossible -, her role was crucial in the narrative, showing that Mando would not have survived without his help. In this sense, there are several questions that could be answered in a series derived from its past history.

3. Boba Fett

One of the most famous characters in Star Wars and who until now has had no solo project to call hers. This would be an extremely captivating opportunity for all fans, as Boba Fett keeps several mysteries about his armor and also many unexplored adventures.

2. Mandalorian Civil War

The Jedi, the Sith and the Galactic Republic are not the only groups that Mandalorians have fought over their long history. They also fought wars among themselves.

Two groups of Mandalorians, modern pacifists and “martial traditionalists” went to war for control of the planet Mandalore. Certainly, this war could be addressed in a miniseries, right?

1. Canonical Wars

As stated above, over the years, Mandalorians have gone to war with many of the factions in the Star Wars universe. These events are just a few of the many that fans want to attend someday. Thus, a series that addressed all of these canon wars would be more than excellent.