The Manchester United Fans’ Foundation Presents a Twelve-Point Ultimatum to Potential Aplicants

The Manchester United Supporters’ Fund has published a list of ultimatums for potential bidders to buy Manchester United.

With the announcement by the Glazer family that the club could be sold in whole or in part, there were many rumors about who would take the reins at Old Trafford.

Some of the parties mentioned include Sir Jim Ratcliffe, government sovereign wealth funds, and a host of American technology companies.

In order to avoid the risk of another owner similar to Glazer, the fan group MUST wrote an open letter to those who are applying for the acquisition of United, in which they outlined their wishes.

They must put forward a number of demands in their 12-point ultimatum.

Most of these controversial topics revolve around what supporters have been demanding since the Glazer family came to power in 2005.

The open letter says: “We believe that Manchester United is the greatest sporting institution in the world and we hope that we will have a new owner who will nurture, invest and, above all, recognize that their role as manager of Manchester United is to manage the club in partnership with the fans in a way that to recognize that a football club is much more than just a commercial asset.”

“When you consider the nature of any offer you might make to the current owners, we think it might be helpful for you to understand what the fans want from any new owner in order to gain the support of the fans.”

MUST adds: “The principles below are based on our long-standing principles established over two decades as the Trust of fans and regular open consultations with our fans.”

Some of the principles included in the statement include debt, capital, investment, profit, fan ownership, owner accountability and a commitment to non-interference in the Super League.

The United supporters group wants any future owner to commit to paying off any existing debt, rather than buying the club on borrowed funds, as the Glazers did. The new owner must also finance future capital investments by issuing new shares.

Reinvestment, according to the LAW, is of paramount importance. Significant funds should be invested in the modernization of the club infrastructure and in the improvement of all United teams — men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Fans should also be allowed joint ownership and prominent representation on the board of directors.

The key ultimatum in the statement is the restoration of the words “Football Club” on the club’s badge.

Finally, it MUST maintain the availability of tickets for matches, while ensuring the growth and development of other parallel revenue streams. Any proposal to change the format of club competitions in which the team participates should require a certain and broad approval of the fans.

OPEN LETTER TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS FOR MANCHESTER UNITEDhttps://t.co/5TfvHqWmje pic.twitter.com/4NAFeLEsIW — M.U.S.T (@MU_ST) December 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how potential bidders will react to this statement and whether they will take into account its content.