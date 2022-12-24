The Manchester United Board Has Given The Green Light to a January Transfer For Eric ten Hag’s Ideal Understudy Diogo Dalot

Manchester United’s board of directors has approved the January transfer of Olympic Lyon right-back Malo Gusto.

It is known that Eric ten Hag desperately needs a competent right-back to come and replace Diogo Dalot, as well as compete with the Portuguese.

In the summer, the United boss made it clear that Aaron Van Bissaka was not in his plans and could look for a replacement elsewhere.

The move has never been implemented, but Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace and West Ham are firmly interested in signing the Englishman on loan in January.

This would make the position an urgent area requiring a solution, hence the references to Gusto.

Media Foot reports that United’s board has given the green light for a 30 million euro Gusto operation to assist Ten Hag in his efforts to strengthen the backline.

Media Foot reports: “Manchester United is considering surgery for Little Gusto. Our sources indicate that United are preparing more and more.”

“The Board of Directors approved an amount approaching 30 million euros in an attempt to convince Olympic Lyon. As a priority, OL listens to offers [for Gusto], especially if they exceed 30 million euros.

“Under the contract with OL until June 2024, Little Gusto is in a strong position if he wants to leave. Lyon will not take the risk if he is released in 18 months.”

Gusto is not the only Lyon player of interest to the Red Devils. The 20-time champions of England are also interested in striker Moussa Dembele again.

Foot Mercato indicates that the French giants intend to cash in on the 26-year-old during the winter window.

United are already showing interest after initial attempts to sign the Frenchman backfired.