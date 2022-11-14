The Management of Manchester United Will Meet Today to Decide The Fate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United may have scored a last—ditch victory over high-flying Fulham on Sunday, but one man dominated the headlines – Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was excluded from the marching squad, as he confirmed to Eric ten Hag that he was ill. And what happened next was not even known to the club.

The Portuguese appeared on the Piers Morgan show and went all-in on the club, Ten Hag and everything in between. His harsh remarks were not well received by the club’s fans, and many hope that drastic measures will be taken.

The Damn CR7 interview

The Portuguese striker says he “does not respect” the coach, accusing the club of betrayal and trying to oust him.

This season, the seventh number of United has repeatedly committed audacious acts, for example, he did not refuse to come on as a substitute and left Old Trafford in the midst of a memorable victory.

Attempts by his agent Jorge Mendes to find his client a Champions League club in the summer have already been well documented, and it was the 37-year-old who wanted to leave in the summer.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me." — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 13, 2022

The situation has reached such a stage that the club cannot ignore it or treat it lightly. “United are deeply disappointed by Ronaldo’s extraordinary attack on Ten Hag and the club,” The Telegraph exclusively reported.

“Ten Hag and his players were preparing to fly out of London after their last 2-1 victory over Fulham when news reached the club through Ronaldo’s camp that the player had given an explosive interview,” the report continues.

United got down to business

And now sources have reported that the Red Devils chose not to comment on yesterday’s controversial interview, given the team’s morale-boosting victory and the need to emphasize the current harmony in the team.

However, “discussions will gain momentum on Monday as Ten Hag, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtaugh chart a better course together with co-chairman and owner Joel Glazer.”

It will probably be a tough stance that the club takes, knowing the pressure on them to ensure that the striker will not represent the club in the future after he undermined everyone associated with the club in his shocking interview.

Ronaldo’s performances this season have been depressing: the Portugal international has scored only three goals in 16 games and started in only four Premier League games this season.