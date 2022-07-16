The Man with the Chainsaw: an explanation of all the minor characters

Chainsaw Man is full of strange, violent and crazy companions and minor characters. Most of them come from the public safety department where the main character Dangi works, only some of them are human, and none of them should be considered in the supernatural slasher franchise. The Chainsaw Man franchise is about Denji, a homeless, vulgar teenager who makes a living killing devils. After a near-death experience, Denji is saved by his own pet devil, who merges with him and endows Denji with his chainsaw-inspired abilities. These powers force the Public Security Department to notice him and hire him on the grounds that if he doesn’t follow orders or lets his new devilish side take over, he will be destroyed.

When it comes to “The Man with the Chainsaw,” there are a lot of minor characters. There is no confirmation of how many of them will be shown in the first season of the anime, but here are nine that are worth paying attention to when the anime premieres. There will be no serious spoilers in the next article.

Makima’s Special Squad

In the manga, Denji is assigned to the Department of Public Security’s special task force, an experimental group of Devil Hunters, some of whom are half-devils. Denji, the main character, is one of the half-devils. Not all members of the special squad get along with each other, but they are incredibly successful as a squad of Devil Hunters.

One of these participants is Power, pictured above. Not only is she part of Makima’s special squad, but she is also assigned as his roommate, since they were both previously homeless. She is rude, aggressive, and sometimes cruel. She is a fiend or a devil who has taken possession of a human corpse. The author of the manga stated that her character is inspired by both Walter Sobchak from The Big Lebowski and Cartman from South Park.

Another member of this squad is Aki Hayakawa, the complete opposite of Power. He is stoic, well-mannered and mature. In the manga, he is described as the most normal member of the squad and hides his true emotions behind his normal, balanced personality, which he considers soft and vulnerable.

Jimeno and Angel are two members who specifically cooperate with Aki in the squad, which once again proves Aki’s leadership qualities. Jimeno taught Aki herself, meanwhile Angel is a lazy devil who, oddly enough, does not feel hostility towards people. And finally, Kobeni Higashiyama is a newcomer to the team. She is mostly known for her cowardly nature, but sometimes she takes drastic measures when pushed to this point, and demonstrates her talent and dexterity. She also has two moles on her face, a trait she shares with a character from Fire Punch, another manga by the same author as the Man with the Chainsaw.

Other minor characters

The Public Security Devil Hunters, also known as the Public Security Department, is a government organization that hunts devils in Japan. This is the very organization in which Denji works and is located. Makima herself is a high-ranking Public Security Devil Hunter and the leader of the squad to which Denji belongs. She is incredibly strong and has an incredible sense of smell, as well as unconventional leadership skills, which she uses to manage her experimental squad of losers.

Pochita is a devil with a chainsaw. He lived in debt to Denji at the beginning of the story, when they were both homeless and were in debt to the Yakuza, and repaid this debt by becoming the heart of Denji to bring him back from the dead. Despite being unstable and violent, it is revealed later in the series that Pochita always wanted to be hugged, but was too big to do it in his previous form.

And finally, Reza. She is a teenage girl about the same age as Denji, works in a cafe. She quickly develops feelings for Denji after the first meeting. She is known for blushing a lot, especially around Denji. She also shows slight irritation about her boss at the cafe, but is otherwise positive and optimistic.