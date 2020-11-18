The Man Who Falled Meteorite In His Garden Became Rich

Josua Hutagalung, who lived in Indonesia, became rich overnight when a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite fell on the roof of his home. Because Hutagalung sold the asteroid in question for $ 1.85 million.

Overnight fortune was placed on Josua Hutagalung, a coffin man in the town of Kolang in the North Sumatra region of Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country. So, we can say that he fell next to his house, even if he was not fully put on his head.

Hutagalung, 33, was recently working on a coffin again while a meteorite fell on the veranda next to the living room. The meteorite, weighing 2.1 kilograms that fell in one piece, made a large hole in the ceiling made of tin, and formed a 15 centimeter hole in the soil it stuck.

Commenting on the meteorite in question, Hutagalung said, “The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking. After looking, I noticed that the tin ceiling of the house was broken. I really suspected that this rock is what many people call a meteorite, and it is a stone from the sky. Because it was impossible for someone to deliberately throw it or drop it above. Many people came to visit me out of curiosity and to see the stone ”.

The stone, estimated to be an extremely rare CM1 / 2 carbonaceous chondrite that is 4.5 billion years old, is priced at $ 857 per gram and $ 1.85 million in total. Although meteorites are generally priced between 50 cents and $ 5 per gram, meteorites containing some rare substances can cost up to $ 1000 per gram.

US meteorite expert Jared Collins, who investigated the meteorite, stated that they had secured some of the main mass in the first place. He said that he oscillated between scientists in the US and working for collectors for the meteorite in question.

“I carried as much money as I could raise and went to see Josua, who turned out to be a hard bargain,” Collins said. While using his testimony, the Lunar and Planetary Institute reported that the meteorite was purchased by Jay Piatek, a doctor and meteorite collector.

Stating that it is a rare event for meteorites to fall to the settlement area, Thomas Djamaluddin, President of the US National Aeronautics and Space Institute (LAPAN), said, “There is a large amount of waste rocks left from the formation of the solar system. Most meteorites fall in places far from settlements such as the ocean, forest, and desert. ” used the expressions.



