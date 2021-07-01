The Man In The Dark 2: Movie Wins First Official Trailer

The Man In The Dark 2: The movie The Man In The Dark 2 (Don’t Breathe 2) won its first official trailer this Wednesday (30). The feature is a sequel to the original 2016 horror film and is scheduled to premiere on August 13 in the United States. So far, the release date in Brazil has not yet been announced.

Check out the trailer below:

Learn more about The Man in the Dark 2

The trailer shows that Norman, the blind man who terrorized young people who tried to rob him in the first film, now lives in a different neighborhood and is trying to find peace. He adopted Phoenix, an 11-year-old girl, and is trying to rebuild her family. In the first movie, he lost his daughter. But it doesn’t take long for the past to terrify him again.

A gang of professional criminals breaks into your home and tries to kidnap your adopted daughter. Soon, Norman has to resort to his violent side once more and runs the risk of scaring Phoenix, even as he tries to protect her. Filled with action scenes, the thriller promises to be one of the best thrillers of the year.

With a screenplay by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, the two also took turns directing. While the first film was directed by Alvarez, now it’s Sayagues’ turn to take on this role.

The cast includes the likes of Stephen Lang (Norman), Bobby Schofield of Knightfall, Rocci Williams of Infiltrator and Stephanie Arcila of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

