The man blind for ten years saw with an artificial cornea

A 78-year-old male patient, blind for ten years, began seeing after an artificial cornea transplant. Although artificial organ technologies such as artificial heart have been used before, successful artificial cornea surgery was successful for the first time. But can artificial corneal technology be a solution to blindness?

Does artificial cornea technology solve blindness?

The implant, called CorNeat KPro, is used especially in patients whose cornea is deformed, damaged or opaque, in other words, whose cornea has lost its clarity.

The artificial cornea, developed by the Israeli-based company CorNeat Vision, was transplanted to the patient on January 11. In order to fulfill the functions of the cornea, the artificial cornea is articulated to the lens structure that provides clarity to the eye, which we call ocular. The first trial for an artificial cornea produced from a patented special nano-synthetic structure took place with a 78-year-old patient.

It was announced that the patient started seeing and getting to know his relatives after surgery and was able to read articles. After this success, the Israeli-based company was given permission to apply this treatment to 10 more patients. No side effects of the newly performed surgery have been observed on the patient.

Although exactly how the technology works is not explained in detail, at least for patients who are blind due to corneal damage, artificial corneal transplantation seems to offer a solution. Perhaps this step could become an important milestone in reaching bionic eye technology.

Co-founder of CorNeat Vision and inventor of CorNeat KPro, Dr. Gilad Litvinise explained the process as follows:

“After years of hard work, it was exciting and emotionally moving to see a colleague install the CorNeat KPro with ease and to witness a person regain his vision the next day, there were a lot of tears in the room.

This is an extremely important milestone for CorNeat Vision, and the key to our journey to enable people from all over the world to fully realize their vision potential. ”

Do you think artificial organ solutions such as artificial cornea transplantation can be the future of humanity? Could bionic eye technologies and artificial organs become accessible to everyone in the future? We are waiting your comments.