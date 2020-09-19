The Main Story of Cyberpunk 2077, Will Be Short

Cyperpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year, is only a short time away. Shortly before the release of the game, new information about the length of its story emerged.

We have conveyed to you that the release date of Cyberpunk 2077, which will meet with the players in November this year, will not be delayed any longer. A new interest has emerged in Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year.

According to a new information that has emerged, the story of Cyberpunk 2077 will not be as long as the story of another popular game of CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077’s mission designer said they received complaints that The Witcher 3 was too long and many players were not even close to finishing. For this reason, it is stated that the story of the game is shorter.

Cyberpunk 2077’s main story will be shorter than The Witcher 3

Patrick Mills, senior episode designer of the game, said in a post he attended: “The main story of Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3. We have received a lot of complaints that the main story of Witcher 3 is too long. playing but not reaching the end. ”

According to How Long to Beat data, it takes 32.5 hours to play only the main story of The Witcher 3 and bypass everything else. The average completion time of the main story of the game is 52.5 hours. The main task of the game and the extras can be completed freely in 291 hours.

Of course, the fact that the main story of the game is short compared to The Witcher 3 does not mean that the game will be simple. According to CD PROJEKT RED, the role-playing system of the game will be much deeper than The Witcher 3. In addition, the company will offer more DLC expansion packs than The Witcher 3.



