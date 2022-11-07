“The main openings of the fifth season are…” — The Duffer Brothers Tell What to Expect From The Fifth Season of “Stranger Things”, Sharing The Cover of The Script

It looks like the wait will end soon, as fans of “Stranger Things” are in for a surprise. It’s been a long time since we’ve received any news from showrunners about the last chapter. But now we do. The Duffer brothers exclusively revealed what to expect from the latest chapter of the show, sharing a cover of the script on Twitter.

“Stranger Things,” the Netflix Original sci-fi supernatural drama, has been winning the hearts of viewers from the very beginning. Eleven, Bryce, Will, Max, Dustin and other characters have now become part of the viewers’ lives. Therefore, it is understandable if fans can’t wait for the fifth season to appear on the streaming giant. Well, before that happens, we have exclusive news for all of you that the Duffer brothers have shared here.

Since the last chapter will be the end of “Stranger Things“, there are many questions that need to be answered. There are a lot of characters that need closure and the kids will grow up now. So, what can we expect from the fifth season of the series? Well, before we tell you, take a look at this tweet.

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

Well, now we know that it’s very difficult to be patient for the fifth season of the show. But while we are waiting for further details, as you can see, the first chapter of the show is called Chapter One: The Crawl. According to the tradition of all these years, the disclosure of the update for this season also followed the same pattern. However, the vagueness of the title cannot be undermined, although we are sure that the series will be as exciting as previous seasons.

When the Duffer brothers talked about expectations, they said that the scene of the last chapter would be Hawkins and the minor universe Upside Down. They also revealed the most interesting news about Upside Down. The Duffer brothers said that the last episodes of the season will also explain in detail what this place really is. In their own words, “the big revelations that are expected in season 5 are actually about the Upside Down itself.”

Filming of season 5 may begin in 2023 and end in 2024. The show will feature Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink, as well as other stars of the previous season. However, there is no official announcement about the return of some actors, such as Joseph Quinn, Matthew Modine and so on.

Well, are you also happy to see the cast of the TV series “Stranger Things” together on the screen once again for the last time? Tell us what you expect from this season in the comments box below.