The Main News Of Football Manager 2022 For This Season

Football Manager 2022: The soccer manager by autonomy will arrive at his annual appointment with interesting news to lose us more and better through his database. Year after year and with a competition practically disappeared, Football Manager returns to the field looking for what to improve from the almost infinite aspects that a simulator already covers that is more than just a game for all those with an interest in the professional world of sport King. Its monumental database, its true treasure of the crown, allows you to have one of the most complex bases on which to work in order to achieve the best sports management simulator possible, taking into account that there are always multiple elements in which you can do better and there is only one year between edition and edition (a common problem in iterative sagas).

The colossal work of data collection and processing accumulated by the series, a living work that remains constant over time, is the basis of one of the most striking novelties of this season, a new data center that focuses on a discipline in vogue within the world of football, the detailed analysis of data to establish what works, what does not and what can be improved. That constant effort to apply the coldness of science to the chaos of football in order to put the genie in the lamp (and win games).

The analysis, management and comparison of data is a constant among the great sports fans, a dance of figures that must be interpreted in order to obtain a conclusive reading of the path that your team has to follow. The new data area will allow us to spend vast amounts of time examining data, from the most obvious to the most insignificant. Want to know how many air balls your defense hunts compared to the rest of the league? Number of shots on goal compared to the best in the world? Kilometers traveled P? area of ​​influence? All the possible data of each player on your team will be available so that you have the best tools to decide throughout the competition.