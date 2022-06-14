“The Main Hospital”: fans think it’s time for Nell to return

The General Hospital character Nell Benson (Chloe Lanier) is one of the most famous villains of the series. From 2016 to 2020, Nelle stoked drama in the Corinthos family. Although Nell is dead, in soap operas, characters can always rise from the dead.

Fans of “General Hospital” are ready for the return of Nell Benson

When it comes to young, evil villains, no one can be better than Nell at the general hospital. Nell’s crimes were mostly related to the Corinthos family and her ongoing feud with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). One of her biggest storylines was getting pregnant with Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duel) baby. Later, Nell swapped her son for a dead baby Willow Tate (Kathleen McMullen).