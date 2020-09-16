The main features of the new Samsung interface

One UI 3.0 will be the new Android interface for recently launched Samsung phones. After providing samples of One UI 3.0 Beta to developers last week, Samsung began releasing it for some Galaxy Note 20 smartphones in the United States and South Korea.

The update is 2.5 GB and was released with the September 1 security patch. In its new interface for mobile devices, Samsung anticipated some features that are part of Android 11.

Key features of One UI 3.0 Beta

These are some of the outstanding features of the new One UI:

Turn off the screen with two taps on the desktop (in an empty space);

Add a new widget to the desktop by tapping and holding an application icon;

New categories of dynamic lock screen and possibility to choose more than one at the same time;

New view of conversations and media execution from the notifications section;

Some widgets have been remodeled and improved, including those on the desktop, lock screen and those on the always on screen (AOD);

Initial phone setup includes accessibility options;

Accessibility options not suggested based on device usage;

Sound detectors now work integrated with other smart devices connected to the smartphone;

Easier access to Samsung keyboard settings;

The Samsung DeX started to work on supported TVs, via wireless connection, and now it’s easier to change the screen zoom, as well as the font size;

Samsung’s browser has gained numerous improvements, such as blocking website redirects by tapping the back button, new blocking options for notifications and pop-up windows, reorganized main menu, adding new extensions, support for up to 99 tabs open at the same time , among others;

The camera has gained improvements in auto-focus and image stabilization (when using approximate zoom).



