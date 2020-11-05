The main events of the November astronomical calendar

As in October, the month of November will have many attractions for lovers of astronomy, starting this Wednesday (4), with a meteor shower that can generate beautiful photographic records.

And there’s more to come, including another meteor shower, lunar eclipse and space launches, such as the long-awaited Crew-1 mission, carried out by NASA in partnership with SpaceX.

Highlights of the month

Check out the main highlights of the November astronomical calendar:

November 4th and 5th

The Táuridas meteor shower, the result of dust from the 2004 asteroid TG10 and comet 2P Encke, will peak in these two days. It can be viewed in the direction of the constellation Taurus.

November 10

Mercury will be at its highest point on the horizon, a great chance to watch it at the end of the night. Just look to the east, moments before the sun rises.

November 12

Conjunction between the Moon and Venus, before dawn, in an easterly direction.

November 14

New date scheduled for the launch of the Crew-1 mission, which will leave Cape Canaveral, USA, at 8:49 pm (Brasília time), driven by the Falcon 9 rocket.

November 17 and 18

Peak of the Leonids meteor shower, fruit of the dust of the Tempel-Tuttle comet. To observe it, look towards the constellation of Leo.

November 19

Conjunction between the Moon and Jupiter, earlier, and between the Moon and Saturn, later.

November 25th

Conjunction between Moon and Mars, just after sunset.

30th of November

The month ends with the penumbral lunar eclipse, a phenomenon that will be visible in areas of the Americas and Asia, in addition to the Pacific Ocean.

Apps that help with observation

To find the November astronomical events that can be seen with the naked eye, use apps like Star Chart, Google Sky Map, Stellarium and Just a Compass. They help to find objects in the sky.



