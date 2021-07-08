The Magnificent Trufflepigs, Analysis. In search of a lost past

The Magnificent Trufflepigs: The latest from Andrew Crawshaw tells us a romantic story where we search for lost objects with a metal detector to discover the truth. The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a particular title that seeks to catch us by what is told, but that cannot convince by what you do along the way. When we learned that Andrew Crawshaw had a new video game running, this time a walking simulator in his new studio, Thunkd, we couldn’t help but be drawn to what Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture’s father had to tell us. The antecedents left far away any hint of doubt about the talent of this artist; however, the journey we encounter here is neither as memorable nor as effective as his previous work. All in all, the title has left us with a flavor close to remarkable. We are going to tell you what this The Magnificent Trufflepigs has transmitted to us.

The first thing to make clear is that we are facing a walking simulator. It is understood, however, that the gameplay weighs much less than other items on the scale. Crawshaw wants to tell us a romantic story where communication, questions, answers and the way to interpret those answers will be key in our experience.

We will put ourselves in the shoes of Adam, an intelligent English man who travels to his hometown, Stanning, to search for the lost treasure of a woman named Beth. As they say, appearances can be deceiving and all that glitters is not gold. Apparently, Beth’s life is perfect, but little by little, through conversations, you realize that the real protagonist is her; that her search for her treasure is only the key to a conflict.

Even though it’s laid-back, The Magnificent Trufflepigs has trouble with its story, not the pacing of it. It does not explode at any time and, even seeking to be leisurely from the beginning, its relaxed purpose collides with the tension of what you are learning. The most valuable part of the story are its reflections, which invite us to think and always leave the door open to interpretations; but it is nothing surprising nor that we will remember as the months or years go by.