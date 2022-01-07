The Madness: These 3 Metaverse Coins Exceed 1,000 Percent in a Single Day!

While Bitcoin and major altcoins fell, 3 metaverses showed an increase in value. As Somanews, we will examine the top rising metaverse coins of the day. However, before starting the article, it is worth noting that these coins are new projects, so they can collapse as quickly as they rise.

3 metaverse coins gained momentum as major cryptocurrencies fell

First launched in April 2021, PAPPAY has experienced a 1.069 percent rise over the past day. The project says it is a crypto payment instrument and passive income provider platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). According to their statement, PAPPAY is a community-oriented project that attaches importance to development and transparency. Holding the currency provides investors with a 5 percent redistribution of transaction fees.

Second, the Metalland DAO (META) has seen an increase of 1,899 percent over the past day. Metalland DAO is a virtual reality platform powered by the BSC Blockchain. Metalland enables users to create, experience, and monetize content and apps. As the name suggests, Metalland is a virtual world that allows players to create their gaming experiences, own assets and monetize them. Metalland aims to resolve creator rights and ownership issues and aims to eliminate centralized control of user-generated content.

Finally, GovWorld (GOV) rose 8,700 percent. GOV; Metaverse is a BSC utility token focused on NFT and altcoin projects. GovWorld is a multi-chain, customizable p2p lending platform that can collateralize any NFT or validated altcoin. It aims to solve the portfolio problem that would allow investors to hold hundreds of thousands of dollars of governance tokens and invest only a small amount compared to other investments.