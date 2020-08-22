The Madden Curse: myth or reality?

The Madden Curse is one of the usual urban legends in video game history. How much is there of myth? We review all the cases.

On the eve of the release of Madden NFL 21, which will feature a free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it seems like a good time to remember one of the most popular urban legends in the gaming world: the Madden Curse, or Madden Curse. Although it has not always been fulfilled, and obviously it is only a matter of chance and superstition, it is already a tradition: a player who occupies the cover of the longest running sports franchise of Electronic Arts, is not the same again. In most cases we would talk about injuries and considerable losses in performance, but there are much more serious cases in which we would even deal with problems with the law. It should be mentioned that, on the other hand, there are opposite cases, such as Patrick Mahomes, the cover of the last edition, but the truth is that they are the least. In short … why is the Madden Curse being talked about?

The origins of the Madden Curse

The origin of the curse dates back to 1998, when the first cover starring a professional player would be seen, since previously it was always John Madden himself who made an appearance in it. In this case it was Garrison Hearst, running back for the San Francisco 49ers, who had just broken the record for total yards (run and reception) in a season for this legendary franchise. The year after making the cover of Madden 99, Hearst actually led his team to the playoffs, ending up suffering one of the nastiest ankle injuries ever seen in the 2nd round game against the Atlanta Falcons. At first it was thought that he would not play again, but he spent the next two years rehabilitating.



