“The Luckiest Guys on Earth” — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny Won The Freedom of Wrexham County Despite Opposition From Within

Ryan Reynolds and his dear friend Rob McElhenny are ready for a fabulous Christmas and New York. On the eve of the holidays, the owners of Wrexham AFC were pleased with the good news about receiving the Freedom of County Borough of Wrexham civil award. Reynolds and McElhenny are awarded for their contribution to the development of the Welsh city.

The actor and producer acquired Wrexham Football Club in February last year for more than $2.4 million. During his time as co-owners, the club reached the final of the Trophy of England at Wembley, and also received worldwide recognition thanks to the Disney + show “Welcome to Wrexham”. However, the decision to honor the memory of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny was not unanimous.

Ryan Reynolds is grateful for the award

The decision to award Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny the Freedom of the District Award was made at a council meeting on Wednesday. 46 deputies voted for this decision. However, two conservative councillors voted against Hollywood actors. Taking into account the majority decision, the council decided to organize a ceremony in honor of the actors next year.

Ryan Reynolds on being award the Freedom of Wrexham: “I’m equally pleased and delighted with the fact that Wrexham is on the tip of every American’s tongue right now, but I will just mention that I am in fact Canadian, I’m not an American.” pic.twitter.com/iovujyLjFp — The Wrexham Talk (@TheWrexhamTalk) December 21, 2022

Ryan Reynolds joined the meeting virtually to express gratitude for receiving a great award. The Deadpool actor looked very pleased with the honor he had been given. He called this city home to the most beautiful stories on Earth. Reynolds also promised that he and McElhenny would continue their efforts to increase Wrexham’s popularity around the world.

“What this city has given us is immeasurable. Our goal is to support the values of this community in this club. We sincerely consider ourselves the luckiest guys on Earth. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes and into your special community. We are eternally grateful,” Metro quotes the Canadian-American actor.

Last week, Rossett Clare Conservative leader Hugh Jones expressed disagreement with the awarding of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. He believed that the two actors supported racism by liking the Instagram post of striker Paul Mullin, which showed football boots with the slogan “Fuck the Tories.”

