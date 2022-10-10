“The luckiest girl in the world”: Netflix urged to add a trigger warning to the film

“Netflix really made a mistake by not adding a giant trigger warning”

Viewers of the new Netflix movie “The Luckiest Girl Alive” have called on the streamer to add a trigger warning to the film.

The project was released on Friday (October 7) and tells about a woman (Mila Kunis) who is going through a past trauma in adolescence related to a high school shooting.

However, although the site includes a small warning about “sexual assault” and “threat” in a banner at the top of the screen at the beginning, viewers of the film suggested that Netflix placed a sharper warning about scenes of sexual violence. .

“I was confused by the description of the luckiest girl in the world from Netflix. No trigger warnings, no warnings, nothing,” one user tweeted.

“Netflix really dropped the ball on not adding a giant trigger warning for Luckiest Girl Alive,” a second person added.

“Yeah um luckiest girl alive needs a massive trigger warning on it i am so sick to my stomach right now watching this wtf,” another viewer said, with many more expressing concern:

In addition to Kunis, “The Luckiest Girl Alive” stars Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Justin Lupe and Thomas Barbasca, directed by Mike Barker.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will return to the sequel “The Show of the 70s” “The Show of the 90s” in the role of Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. They will be joined by original stars Kertwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Meanwhile, back in March, Kunis praised the “resilience” of the Ukrainian people during the Oscar ceremony. The Ukrainian-born star said after the invasion earlier this year: “Recent global events have made many of us feel devastated.

“Nevertheless, when you see the strength and dignity of those who face such devastation, it is impossible not to be touched by their resilience. It is impossible not to admire those who find the strength to continue fighting in unimaginable darkness.”