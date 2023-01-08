“Alchemy of Souls, Part 2” from tvN shared a romantic summary of the long-awaited finale of the series!

The action of “Alchemy of Souls” takes place in the fictional country of Deho. This is a fantastic romantic drama about people whose destinies are distorted due to magic that changes people’s souls. After the first part of the drama stole the hearts of the audience last summer, “Alchemy of Souls” returned last month with the second part, which takes place three years after the end of the first part.

Spoilers

In the previous episode “Alchemy of Souls, Part 2“, Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook) and Jin Boo Yeon (Go Yoon Jung) passionately kissed after he recognized Nak Soo’s soul in her.

In newly released footage from the upcoming drama finale, the star-crossed lovers enjoy a moment of bliss together before the heartache that awaits them. Lifting Jin Bu Yong in her princess-style arms, Jang Wook looks at her lovingly, as if trying to memorize every inch of her face.

“Today’s finale will be the culmination of the Wook-yeon couple’s romance,” the producers of Alchemy of Souls teased. “The entire cast and crew did everything possible to create an ending that will remain in the hearts of the audience for a long time. Please stay tuned to find out what kind of ending awaits the lasting and fateful love of the Uk-yeon couple.”

The final episode of “Alchemy of Souls, Part 2” will air on January 8 at 21:10 Korean time. kst.