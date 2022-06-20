The Lost World was everything I wanted (failed) The Dominion of the Jurassic World

Warning: This post contains BIG spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.

Released in 1997, the game “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” is a continuation of “Jurassic Park”, which Jurassic World Dominion is trying to become, but cannot. In Steven Spielberg’s sequel to his popular 1993 film Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough returned as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Professor John Hammond, the former hired to save a thriving dinosaur sanctuary from human intervention. Jurassic Park was difficult to follow, but although the sequel was less well received by critics, it became the second highest-grossing film of 1997, second only to James Cameron’s Titanic, the highest-grossing film of all time at that time.

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth film of the Jurassic franchise and the third part of the Jurassic World film series, combining the cast of Jurassic World with the cast of Jurassic Park films. After the disastrous evacuation of the former Jurassic World on the island of Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs roam the Earth again, opening them up for exploitation by both criminal and corporate interests. However, instead of expanding the Jurassic franchise to a wider world, Fallen Kingdom and Dominion spend almost 5 hours between each other telling a story that has already been told in Lost World.

There are many similarities between The Lost World and Dominion, not least the involvement of the returning Jeff Goldblum. Both films explore the theme of humanity’s arrogant perception of its dominance over the natural world. However, while “Dominion” takes it more seriously, “The Lost World” remembers that it is also a blockbuster movie and contains several memorable action scenes. Steven Spielberg apparently became disillusioned with the film during its creation, however, like Jurassic Park 3, it’s better than some remember. The scene in which Sarah, Julianne Moore’s character, dangles above the void, clinging to an increasingly fragile window pane, is more tense and exciting than anything that appears in the Jurassic World Dominion. However, it is not only Steven Spielberg’s confident directorial hand that guarantees that The Lost World will become an exciting entertainment blockbuster. The film is based on deep philosophical themes that suit Jeff Goldblum’s charismatic chaotic. Many of these themes are repeated in Jurassic World Dominion, but, strangely for the sixth film in the shared universe, seem less developed than in the first sequel Jurassic Park.

A four-year time jump

The events of “The Lost World” and “Dominion” take place four years after the end of the previous film. In The Lost World, many people seem to have forgotten or carelessly unaware of the catastrophic events in John Hammond’s Jurassic Park. Ian Malcolm reappears on a subway train, where he is approached by a young man who assures him that, unlike the others, he believed in Malcolm’s warnings about dinosaurs. Their conversation terrifies their fellow travelers, who look at them with a mixture of bewilderment and concern for their mental well-being. Summoned to John Hammond’s house, Malcolm is punished for violating his non-disclosure agreement by Peter Ludlow, who has taken over the management of Hammond’s Jurassic Park heritage. In the first ten minutes of the film, including the ill-fated British holidaymakers who got too close to Hammond’s second place, The Lost World quickly establishes that a substantial and potentially dangerous cover-up has taken place. The cover-up even led to Malcolm being stripped of his university position for talking to the press. Like in Dominion, Ian Malcolm is a celebrity, but for all the wrong reasons.

The four-year time jump in the Dominion seems more hastily drawn. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas-Howard) live in the desert, avoiding detection to protect their adopted clone daughter Macy (Isabella Sermon). In an incredible opening episode, the difficulties of humanity living next to dinosaurs are told in an online news video, which, among other things, shows how dinosaurs disrupt weddings. He also reintroduces Lewis Dodgson from Jurassic Park as a messianic figure offering sanctuary to dinosaurs, just as Hammond intended with his second location on Sorna Island. However, unlike closer attention to how Ian Malcolm’s life was plausibly influenced by his participation in Jurassic Park, the introduction to Dominion seems too broad and explanatory for the consequences of the last four years to seem palpably real.

Life finds a way out

Both in the “Lost World” and in the “Dominion” dinosaurs evolved after their genetic modifications. In the “Lost World” dinosaurs raised with lysine deficiency had to live only a week. And yet, after the hurricane destroyed the facility and allowed the creatures on Sorna Island to roam freely, they created their own living, breathing ecosystem on the island.