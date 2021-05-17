The Lost Symbol: The Da Vinci Code Series Gets A Trailer

The Lost Symbol: This Monday (17th), Peacock released the first trailer for The Lost Symbol, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Dan Brown. The production, which still has no official release date, is a prequel to The Da Vinci Code.

“The series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and prevent a frightening global conspiracy,” says the show’s official synopsis.

Originally, The Lost Symbol (whose book got the official name of The Lost Symbol in Brazil) was going to be aired on the NBC channel. At that time, the production title was “Langdon”, which was later changed.

Check out the first trailer below:

In addition to Ashley Zukerman, who will play young Robert Langdon, the cast features Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as screenwriters and executive producers. Writer Dan Brown will be part of the team as well.

“The team was delighted with this driver and his enormous potential to become a great success. And our new structure allows us to move him to Peacock and give him every opportunity to make (success) happen, ”said Susan Rovner, president of NBCUniversal.

Peacock, which is NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, is not officially available in Brazil. Therefore, for the time being it is not known whether Brazilians will be able to watch The Lost Symbol in an official way.