The Lost Ark: how to complete the quest “End of trials”

Any worthwhile MMORPG should have a vast world with lots of quests and other activities to occupy a significant player base. This certainly applies to Lost Ark. This game always gives players something to hunt for, whether it’s teaming up with friends to destroy monsters, conquering the dungeons of the Abyss, or finding the best new set of equipment.

Quests in Lost Ark are scattered all over the world, and many of them require the player to sail to a certain island to start them. “The End of the Trials” is one of these quests, and although it is far from one of the most difficult in the game, players who do not know the steps necessary to complete it may get stuck and do not know how to move on. Here’s everything a player needs to know to complete the quest.

Preliminary quest

Games like Lost Ark like to create quest chains like this one. Most quests in Lost Ark require the player to complete another goal as a precondition for completing them. In the case of the “End of the Trials”, the player must complete one more quest (“The Shandie Trial: The Path of Courage”) before they can begin. As soon as the player completes the Shandi Test: The Path of Courage, his next quest can begin. The good news is that completing the Shandie Trial is the only condition for starting this quest.

The bad news is that the Shandie Trial is much harder and more difficult than the End of the Trials, requiring the player to defeat the Illusion of Recklessness and the Resurrected Illusion of Recklessness. There are certainly more challenging battles in the game, but considering that the player needs to complete two battles to complete the mandatory quest, and none to complete the end of the trials itself, it’s worth noting.

During the Shandie Test, the player will collect a Bamboo Branch that will prove necessary to complete the Completion of the Tests. There are only a few steps left from here before the player can complete the quest and return to the Harmony Shard farm.

Accepting a Quest

End of the Trials is not difficult compared to some of the other, more difficult Lost Ark quests, such as clearing the Bottomless Orekha-Preveza Dungeon, but there are still a number of steps that need to be completed in the exact order to complete the quest. First, the player must travel to an Illusory Bamboo Island in the southwest corner of the world.

Upon arrival on the island, the player must go to the south-central part of the island, where he will find the Zinnervale marked with the number 1 on the map. This NPC may not be one of the best to use mutual understanding items, but at least in this case it is useful. After talking with Zinnervale, the player will receive the End of Trials quest.

After talking with Zinnervale, the player must walk west through the bamboo stalks until he reaches the barrier sanctuary marked with the number 2 on the map. Fortunately, it is located near Zinnervale, and it is not difficult to find it. It’s time to shine the Bamboo Branch that the player received during the Shandie Test. Now the player must place this item on the barrier stone. The cut scene will start and the End of the Trials will be completed, which is almost as easy as buying Shards of Chaos.

Lost Ark is now available on PC.