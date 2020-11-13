The “Loss” of the Two Big Investors Selling Their Bitcoins

Although the Bitcoin (BTC) price has been mentioned with only rising for the last 1 month, it is also known that it has displayed quite uncertain movements in the preceding periods. Especially in mid-August and early September, the BTC price either stagnated or crashed hard. This led to Barstool Sports’ renowned founder Dave Portnoy and Hedgeye Risk Management CEO Keith McCullough to divest their Bitcoin investments. The loss of the duo, that is, the gain they would gain if they did not sell their funds, is constantly increasing.

Portnoy really hurt Bitcoin

In fact, Portnoy’s entry into the cryptocurrency industry had a lot of impact. At first, Portnoy, who only bought Bitcoin and got involved in the sector with $ 200,000 BTC, later tried his luck in Chainlink and Orchid projects. Portnoy, who bought with the Winklevoss twins, the founders of the Gemini crypto money exchange, was criticized a lot for his impatience.

Stating that he sold all the BTC in his possession one week after this purchase announcement, Portnoy emphasized that he preferred to “wait and watch”. Portnoy, who sells his Bitcoins with a small loss, seems to have indeed lost according to the current picture.

I currently own zero bitcoins. I will wait and watch. I lost 25k. Just like with the stock market it took my brain time to figure it out. I know this. The Link Marines are weak and the orchid flowers do die in the crypto world. I may or may not be done. #bitcoin — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 21, 2020

BTC indeed experienced a period of sharp decline and uncertainty in late August and early September. When the BTC price rose to $ 13,000 in late October, Portnoy, who made a new tweet to BTC investors, did not know that his possible earnings would increase more.

Cross corner from Bitcoin to McCullough

BTC / USD could be over $ 16,000 as of press hour and Portnoy’s $ 200,000 investment could be $ 290,000 as of now. Famous CEO McCullough experienced a similar story to Portnoy’s story. McCullough hinted for BTC bullishness in mid-September. The experienced name stated that two weeks later, he sold all the Bitcoins he had on October 6, exactly. The BTC price was in the $ 11,000 band at that time.

The BTC / USD pair has increased by about 54% after McCullough’s date of sale. This shows that another famous investor, McCullough, actually did comparatively more losses than Portnoy.



