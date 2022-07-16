The loss of the Guardians of the Galaxy — the acquisition of Mass Effect

The release of the new part of Mass Effect from BioWare is probably still a long way off, but it’s nice that fans have received an official announcement. One can only guess in which direction the narrative will go, but the appearance of certain characters, such as Liara T’Soni, in the cinematic teaser of Mass Effect creates some assumptions about where the story may take place and what its narrative threads may be. .

Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, released last year, contained interesting comparisons to Mass Effect games. Some comparisons were fair, and while fans were generally happy with Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s now unclear whether Eidos-Montreal or another developer will have a chance to continue this IP with a sequel, given its performance. Anyway, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a stark reminder of all the features and mechanics that fans adore in Mass Effect, so losing one can be an acquisition for another.

The future of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is Unknown

Square Enix’s two superhero games appear to be on the verge of collapse after the acquisition of Embracer Group: Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Avengers continues to release new characters and patch updates, but the future of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy seems more uncertain. “Guardians of the Galaxy” was positively received by fans and earned critical praise for its narration, but it doesn’t seem to have affected how the game was perceived as a “disappointing” financial activity. This alone could prevent the release of a sequel, as Embracer has several original IP addresses that it could develop in the near future.

Despite the fact that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is seemingly failing, there are lessons that other games can learn, and their talent should not be wasted. The acquisition of Embracer bodes well for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy if a sequel is made by a new developer and publisher, but there is one sign that there won’t be such a sequel in the near future.

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” Talent Moves into Mass Effect

One significant name from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy talent pool has since left Eidos-Montreal, and their new role is intriguing. Mary DeMarle, who lent her talent to Mass Effect as a senior screenwriter, is a significant loss for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but also a great addition to the Mass Effect team. It also lends credence to the idea that the IP address of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy can be postponed for a while, since Eidos-Montreal would certainly not want to part with the leader behind the winner in the Best Short Story category at The Game Awards 2021 if a sequel were just around the corner.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was inspired by Mass Effect, primarily in terms of how the combat system was built around a single playable protagonist who controls the abilities of NPC companions. But as for Demarl, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy really compares to Mass Effect only in terms of having a group of NPC companions that players can communicate with in and out of combat, as well as its sci-fi background. However, few developers can match BioWare’s achievements in fantasy and sci-fi role-playing games, especially when it comes to the choices that players make in dialogue and storytelling.

Mass Effect has more advantages than Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy had binary choices that players could make everywhere, but they rarely ever boiled down to anything other than an alternate route to the same destination. Mass Effect may have its own binary choice of Paragon or Renegade; however, no matter what choice the player makes in Guardians of the Galaxy, it will most likely only lead to a cut scene or a short episode. This does not lead them down a branched narrative path, as it could happen in Mass Effect.

Choosing Guardians of the Galaxy is more like choosing in a Telltale game, which usually adheres to a scripted narrative with some autonomy along the way. Mass Effect has a much broader reach than Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and therefore can largely take into account player choices, constantly reminding players that any action or inaction taken can lead to dramatic consequences — sometimes through one or two sequels.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has only one part, but judging by the minor selection, there’s hardly anything that could affect a future sequel. No matter how much choice the players had when determining alternative paths or dialogue, Guardians of the Galaxy had an emotionally sincere story that the fans liked, and this is primarily what DeMarl brings to Mass Effect.

It will be interesting to see what impact, if any, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy narrative plots will have on the next Mass Effect.