The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Will Not Have Scenes Of Gratuitous Violence

The Lord Of The Rings: The showrunner of the Lord of the Rings series assures that they are not looking to make “the new Game of Thrones” and confirms that it will be for all audiences. Since it was announced more than a year and a half ago, much has been speculated about the new series of The Lord of the Rings and about the plans and intentions that Amazon could have for it. Multiple voices pointed out that Prime Video could be trying to find its own Game of Thrones and that for this reason it would bet on giving a darker tone to Tolkien’s universe, adding a good number of free sex and violence scenes in the process. Some rumors that Patrick Mckay, one of the showrunners of The Rings of Power, has wanted to settle definitively.

“We’ve talked a lot about the tone of Tolkien’s books,” Mckay told Vanity Fair. “It is material that is sometimes scary and sometimes very intense, with a lot of political content at times of the most sophisticated, but it is also a moving material that celebrates life and is optimistic. It talks about friendship, about brotherhood, about the underdogs who unite and overcome a great darkness. In some scenes of tension or fear, the little ones may have to cover their eyes with the blanket, but it is a series for all audiences”.

Date of the first trailer of The Rings of Power

In addition to Mckay’s statements, the latest issue of Vanity Fair collects the first images of the series, in which we can already see what Galadriel, Elrond and many other characters look like. A brief preview of what awaits us on the night of February 13 to 14, when the LVI edition of the Super Bowl is held, in which the premiere of the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled. A break that will take place around 00:30 on the 14th (local Spanish time).

Over the last few months, the series has also been confirming its premiere date (September 2, 2022), the plot (about the forging of the rings of power, years before the original trilogy and The Hobbit) and even has announced that there will be at least a second season, which will start shooting in the UK this year. It is the largest Amazon Prime Video project to date, as the company has invested a whopping 462 million dollars so that the return to Middle-earth lives up to expectations. Haven’t you jumped on the hype train yet?