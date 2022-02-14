The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Thrills With Its First Trailer

The Lord Of The Rings: Amazon chooses the Super Bowl final to present the first full video preview of the long-awaited series, which will arrive this September on Prime Video. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has presented its first full trailer in style during the final of the Super Bowl 2022, which has faced Cincinnati Bengals against Los Angeles Rams. What is one of the most watched sporting events each year has had several proper names; one of them, the long-awaited Amazon series for Prime Video based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, who has not left anyone indifferent with this spectacular trailer that you can see at the beginning of this news. Full touchdown.

What do we know about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series?

The series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be framed in the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history. To put ourselves in context, it is a time several thousand years before the events narrated in both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien. A new era in which some of the great powers were forged; a time when some kingdoms were destroyed and others found the floria on the way.

At the beginning of the series we will see that there is a relative peace that, little by little, will disappear with new threats and the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Misty Mountains to the forests of the elven capital of Lindon, we will see many emblematic territories and characters that will be part of this epic journey scheduled for the month of September exclusively for Prime Video, the Amazon subscription platform.