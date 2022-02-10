The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Surprises With Its First Images

The Lord Of The Rings: Amazon unveils the first images of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We see Galadriel and other characters come to life. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power surprises with the publication of its first images. Amazon finally reveals what the series looks like in real time, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 2. This is what Galadriel, Elrond and many other characters look like.

Why did Bayona get involved in the project?

In one of the screenshots we can appreciate the work of J.A. Bayonne on the ground. The Catalan director has had the responsibility of directing the first two episodes of the season. Key to entering the project was the trust he had with the showrunners, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

“From the beginning I trusted these guys,” explains Bayona in statements to Vanity Fair. “I knew what they were going through and they also knew what I was going through. Can you imagine going back to a world so beloved and [facing] the very high bar of Peter Jackson’s movies? We knew the expectations at all times.” Bayona acknowledges that beyond the script, he was seduced by how open Payne and McKay were to advice.