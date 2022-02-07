The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Chooses The Super Bowl For Its First Trailer

The Lord Of The Rings: Amazon will post the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during Super Bowl LVI. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already has a date to share its first great teaser trailer. The Amazon Prime series will reveal its first images during the celebration of the Super Bowl. The LVI edition will begin in our country during the early hours of Sunday, February 13 to Monday, February 14, starting at 00:30.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest showcases of each year. Hundreds of millions of people sit in front of the television to witness the final of the NFL, which in 2022 will face the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. That has been the space chosen by the company to show the public what is in store for this chapter of the saga on the small screen.

The Rings of Power, closer than ever

The series is scheduled to premiere on September 2 through the Prime Video service, one of the advantages as an Amazon Prime subscriber. It will take place thousands of years before the events of the original trilogy and The Hobbit, when the rings of power were forged.

“The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth,” explains the producer in a press release. “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, or the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will build legacies that will live on long after they are gone. have gone”.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as showrunners, who will be joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado. The resurgence of evil is on its way.