The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power Affects The Presence Of Galadriel

The Lord Of The Rings: Those responsible for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power share what we can expect about Galadriel and her appearance thousands of years earlier. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power puts the focus on the figure of Galadriel, one of the relevant characters during the first film of the original trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring. Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, main responsible for the project, share what we can expect about the representation of him in the series.

What role does Galadriel take in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Galadriel appeared in the Fellowship of the Ring played by actress Cate Blanchett. In the Amazon series, however, Morfydd Clark will be in charge of giving voice and face. McKay and Payne wanted to explore her past before she became queen of the elves of the Kingdom of Lothlorien.

During the start of the series, Galadriel will have to deal with the ghosts within her. Her fears and concerns arise after having survived the attacks of the dark god Morgoth and his general, Sauron. Both put the whole of Middle-earth in check and the young swordswoman is one of the people who looked the threat directly in her eyes. Along the way she lost the one closest to her. Brothers, friends… she Now she is more alone than before.

Mckay describes her as a character “full of bad slime and very vinegary”. In her first appearance, she is accompanied by a sword broken by the number of orcs she has killed. During the series we will see the transformation of her towards the final image of her, that of a serene and wise leader.

From Collider they remember Tolkien’s intentions about the character. In a letter written in 1973, the author compares Galadriel to an Amazon warfare whose name gives meaning to her appearance. In Sindarin, the elvish language, Galadriel means “crowned maiden with shining hair”.

He recalls that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on Prime Video on September 2.