The Lord of the Rings: The biggest complaint from fans after seeing the latest trailer

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has received a lot of attention in recent weeks. This was particularly true after the first trailer for the series was released during the Super Bowl. The chance to see actual footage from the show was exciting, but it also raised a lot of questions.

The next Amazon Prime hit promises to bring even more adventures to the ever-expanding saga of Middle-earth. Rings of Power is set to delve into the forging of those almighty rings. To quote show co-runner Patrick McKay in a recent Vanity Fair article, there are “rings for elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to fool them all.”

And as any “Lord of the Rings” fan knows, power absolutely corrupts in JRR Tolkien’s universe, and fans are likely to learn exactly how the awesome responsibility of having such incredible world-changing power will create and change nations, destroy or create certain characters, and possibly even put various factions into battle.

But fans of the series are wielding a different kind of power, the kind provided by social media, to express their delight or horror at the first trailer for “The Rings of Power.” The release date set for September 2 is approaching and there are many fans waiting to see what Amazon has to show in this mega production.

The most frequent criticism leveled at “The Rings of Power” is that the show seems like a “generic fantasy show” and not clearly like something from Middle-earth. In fact, both users compare the show to something The CW might release if it were trying to produce a fantasy show. Multiple fans also claimed that the images look like “a video game”. Viewers have even gone so far as to say that the trailer looks like a fan-made parody.

But there are definitely people who want to see how “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” unfolds and think their fellow fans are being a little rash in their condemnations of the trailer. Fans will have to wait until September 2 to find out whether or not the show lives up to their expectations, for better or worse.