The Lord Of The Rings: Series Wins First Official Images; Check Out!

Amazon released this Thursday (10) the first official images of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, in the original). In the photos, we can review the universe created by Tolkien and the new characters in the plot.

So far, it is unknown what the plot of the series will be and only two characters have been confirmed, Galadriel and Sauron from Morrfydd Clark.

Check out all the published photos:

With little information available, it was the astronomical budget that drew attention: US$ 465 million. In all, 700 people worked on the production and it is already considered one of the most expensive series on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast includes Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Alex Tarrant, Charles Edwards, Augustus Prew, Maxim Baldry, Simon Merrells, Lloyd Owen, Amelie Child Villiers, Kip Chapman, Thusitha Jayasundera, Will Fletcher, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Maxine Cunliffe, Leon Wadham, Anthony Crum and Ian Blackburn.

It is worth remembering that the production should win its first trailer during the commercials for the 2022 Super Bowl final, which will be held next Sunday (13). The series premieres on September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.