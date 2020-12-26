The Lord of the Rings Series Is Coming

Although the Lord of the Rings series and The Hobbit have completed their journey to the big screen, there are many stories in Middle-earth that are worth telling and that movies cannot show. The Lord of the Rings series, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime in the upcoming period, will be the transmitter of the untold stories. We take a closer look at the actors of the series, the release date and other details that have emerged.

J.R.R. The universe of Middle-earth created by Tolkien and the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, which is at the center of this universe, are the ultimate examples of fantasy fiction. Although The Lord of the Rings was very famous in the literary world until the debut of the first film in 2001, it has managed to gain millions of fans worldwide after The Fellowship of the Ring.

With the shooting of the Hobbit series, which preceded the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the Lord of the Rings series completed its journey in the cinema. But there are many more stories to tell in Middle-earth. The series The Lord of the Rings, which will convey these stories to us, is finally coming. We take a close look at all the details of the series.

The Lord of the Rings series has a hardly collected budget, even for movies:

Converting great fantasy literature series into series; Game of Thrones, which started broadcasting in 2011, took the lead. Game of Thrones, which HBO shot with huge budgets, brought to mind the fact that the Lord of the Rings series could one day return to the screens as a series.

Indeed, it did. In 2018, Amazon surpassed Netflix’s bid and bought the rights to broadcast the Lord of the Rings from HarperCollins for $ 250 million. The 250 million dollars mentioned here is the price for only one season. In this case, Amazon’s budget to spend for 5 seasons of the Lord of the Rings easily exceeds $ 1 billion.

The series will also be shot in the regions in New Zealand where the movies were shot:

As you know, The Lord of the Rings films shot in New Zealand are famous for their breathtaking venues and cinematography. Considering the vast untouched nature of New Zealand and the visual success of the movies, it is quite natural that the series will be shot in New Zealand. In addition, the fact that the New Zealand countryside and nature overlaps with Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe makes the New Zealand decision even more logical.

What will the Lord of the Rings series tell us?

Although there is not much detail on the subject of the series at the moment, it was officially announced by Amazon when it will actually take place. Sharing a map of Middle-earth and announcing the details of the series on its Twitter account, Amazon informed us that the series will take place in the Second Age. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy was set in the Third Age. It is also known that the series will not be a remake of the Lord of the Rings or a sequel to the movie series.

So, with the new series, we will go on a journey back thousands of years before the original trilogy. With Amazon’s famous lines of power rings tattooed and distributed to Elves, Humans and Dwarves, we can understand that the series will take place in the period when the rings are tattooed. In addition, there is a Second Age human settlement named Númenor in the map of Middle Earth shared by Amazon. This detail confirms that the series will take place in the early and middle of the Second Age.

What happened in the Second Age to be told in the series? The Lord of the Rings series can follow the stories of the universe in The Silmarillion:

When we look at the events in the Second Age and the stories that are likely to take place in the series, the first thing comes naturally to beat the rings. A total of 16 rings had been made over the past centuries and these rings were shared among the dominant races of Middle-earth. Later, Sauron, who deceived the Elves by disguising them as Annatars, made the One Ring and declared war on all nations that opposed him.

Also, the Second Age is home to many stories about how power rings were used by Elves, Humans, and Dwarves until the One Ring was beaten. Many of these stories are found in the book Silmarillion, edited and published by Tolkien’s son after his death.

Names to star in The Lord of the Rings series:

As we mentioned before, since there is no information about the main story of the series yet, it is naturally not known which characters will be in the series. But Amazon has officially announced many of the names that will star in the series. The staff of the series is quite wide. On top of the first names announced, Amazon announced an additional 20 names in December. The names announced for The Lord of the Rings series and other projects they have known are listed as follows:

Roberto Aramayo (Nocturnal Animals), Owain Arthur (The Palace), Nazanin Boniadi (Hotel Mumbai), Tom Budge (The Proposition), Morfydd Clark (Crawl), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Ray Donovan), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), Maxim Baldry (Last Christmas), Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers), Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry (Harry Potter), Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan (Ozark), Lloyd Owen (The Bodyguard), Augustus Prew (Prison Break), Peter Tait (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones), Sara Zwangobani .

At the moment, it is not known which characters the listed players will play. But Morfydd Clark, who starred in Crawl, will play the youth of Galadriel, played by Kate Banchett in the original trilogy, according to a report by Deadline Hollywood.

Who is the director of The Lord of the Rings? Will Peter Jackson be involved?

In the director’s chair for the first two episodes of the series, famous Spanish director J.A. He sits on the bayona. We are eagerly awaiting what the director of many famous films will reveal such as El orfanato (Orphanage), A Monster Calls, Lo imposible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Legendary Peter Jackson, director of the original trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy, can advise on the show. It is rumored that some directors will get help from Peter Jackson about Middle-earth at the points of script and plot.

When will the Lord of the Rings series air?

The first season shooting of The Lord of the Rings series began towards the end of 2019. However, filming was stopped in March 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic, which is still felt all over the world. Filming of the series resumed in September due to New Zealand’s successful coping with the virus. For the first season release date of the series, the middle of 2021 is spoken. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, says she hopes the series will premier before the end of 2021.

How many seasons will the Lord of the Rings series be?

Before filming of the first season began in 2019, The Lord of the Rings received the second season approval. The plan of the producers and the TV series team was to take a break after shooting the first two episodes of the first season and prepare the script of the second season for shooting. But the intervening coronavirus epidemic overturned all these plans.

However, according to the news by Deadline Hollywood, the executive producers of this series are J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay advanced work on the script of the second season during the pandemic forced break. Although it is a bit delayed, the Lord of the Rings series seems to be on our screens for 5 seasons, as Amazon agreed.

We have come to the end of our content where we have conveyed all the known details about the Lord of the Rings series. The Lord of the Rings series seems to be the biggest and only rival of Game of Thrones in the world of the series, thanks to both its budget and the extraordinary Middle-earth.



