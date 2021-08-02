The Lord of the Rings: Series Gains Premiere Date and 1st Image; Check Out!

The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Prime Video released, this Monday (02), the first official image of the series The Lord of the Rings. In addition to the photo, the company released the release date: September 2, 2022.

The series that adapts the works of writer J.R.R. Tolkien is one of the most anticipated in recent times and will air in 240 countries in a year and a month.

Check out the first glimpse into the production below:

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

The name of the character portrayed in the 1st official photo has not been released, for now. Regarding the scenario, the first speculations suggest that it is the city of Valmar, located in the land of Valinor, where the Valar lived.

The Valar are characters considered gods in Tolkien’s universe. They are mentioned briefly in The Lord of the Rings (books), whereas in Silmarillion and the History of Middle-earth this microcosm gains further development.

Officially, practically nothing is known about the plot of the story and the characters that will be portrayed in the series. Among the attention-grabbing details about the series are the astronomical budget of US$465 million (approximately R$2.3 billion at the current price) for the 1st season and the approximately 700 people who are working on the project, including the cast of actors.

Casting in The Lord of the Rings are names like Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdoba, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin and Sophia Nomvete.