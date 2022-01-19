The Lord Of The Rings Series Confirms Its Definitive Name In A New Teaser

The Lord Of The Rings: Amazon reveals the definitive title of its series set in the Lord of the Rings universe, which will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. Amazon has revealed the official title of its series based on The Lord of the Rings. Under the moniker The Rings of Power, Prime Video shares its final logo in a short teaser trailer. You can see the video at the top of the news. Remember that the series will premiere on the streaming platform on September 2.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunners in charge of the project, affirm that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “brings together all the main stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron , the epic legend of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men”. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen, but before there was one, there were several… and we’re excited to share this remarkable story of all of them,” they conclude.

The logo has been physically cast on a blacksmith’s blade by hand, as have “many of the elements of the series itself”. It will have several seasons after the premiere of the first on September 2.

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: Everything We Know

News around the Lord of the Rings series has been rather sparse. We must go back to last August 3 to know that the filming had finished. A shoot that was shot mainly in New Zealand, as was the case with the trilogy of films. This “new epic drama” from the American giant will adapt Tolkien’s work from a previously unreleased medium for the license.

The series will begin “in a time of relative peace” thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It will be directed by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who will be joined by other colleagues of the height of J.A. Bayona, Justin Doble, Lindsey Weber and Bruce Richmond, among others.

The characters will face “the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.” The cast has not been fully disclosed. We only know a few proper names that head the poster, such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath and Trystan Gravelle.

“I can’t speak highly enough of how excited we are to take our global audience on an epic new journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this breathtaking and untold vision to life,” said Jennifer Salke, Principal Officer of Amazon Studios. We are getting closer to its premiere.