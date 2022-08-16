“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” — the release schedule of episodes is revealed

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” will begin with a two-part premiere in early September. Then Prime Video will release a new episode every week — and announced at what time they will be released.

The episodes will be launched simultaneously around the world, giving fans the opportunity to explore the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-Earth together. The premiere of “Ring of Power” will consist of two episodes in the first two days of September, depending on your time zone, and the remaining episodes will be released weekly for one episode until October 14 — the exact time can be found out. below.

The schedule of the premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”

18:00 PDT — Thursday, September 19 EDT — Thursday, September 210 Brazil — Thursday, September 12:00 United Kingdom — Friday, September 23 CEST — Friday, September 25:30 IST — Friday, September 210 JST — Friday, September 21: Australia — Friday, September 21, New Zealand — Friday, September 2nd.

Schedule of weekly episodes after the premiere

21:00 Pacific Time — Thursday 12:00 Eastern European Time — Friday 1:00 Brazil — Friday 5:00 United Kingdom — Friday 6:00 CEST — Friday 9:30 IST — Friday 13:00 JST — Friday 14:00 AU — Friday 16:00 NZ — Friday

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Character Portraits

In total, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” will consist of eight episodes, and it may be one of the most expensive shows ever created: according to reports, only one season cost $ 465 million. The show acts as a prequel to the beloved Lord of the Rings series, telling the origin stories of the Second Age of Middle-Earth, the Dark Lord Sauron and, of course, the cult rings.

The most recent trailer for The Ring of Power showed what seemed to be the birth of a Balrog that could be the Curse of Durin—the very Balrog we saw in The Brotherhood of the Ring. A look at the formation of the cursed blade from Mordor was also shown, and one of the biggest topics of conversation was several shots of a character that could be Sauron himself disguised as the beautiful Annatar.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.