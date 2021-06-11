The Lord Of The Rings Returns With An Anime Film In Peter Jackson’s Universe

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be directed by Ghost in the Shell director Kenji Kamiyama. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation have announced The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime film that will feature director Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell, Ultraman). According to official information, the film will be released in theaters and will tell an unpublished story set in the fortress of Helm’s Abyss, which will star one of the most legendary figures in the Lord of the Rings saga, the well-known King of Rohan like Helm.

It is confirmed that the film will be set in Peter Jackson’s cinematic universe. In fact, Philippa Boyens, screenwriter of the trilogy and winner of the Oscar for The Return of the King, will participate in the film as a consultant. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrin is produced by Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus), while Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) will write the script.

Elements familiar to fans of the trilogy

Despite being an independent production, the film is linked to Warner Bros and will have a “story and artistic elements” that may be familiar to fans of the Peter Jackson saga. “All of us at New Line feel an extraordinary affinity to the world that J.R.R. Tolkien created, so having the opportunity to return to Middle Earth with Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true, “said Carolyn Blackwood and Richard Brener, heads of the production company.

“Fans know Helm’s Deep as the scene of one of the greatest battles ever shot in cinema. With many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama in Helm, we couldn’t be more excited to offer a fresh take on the story, inviting global audiences to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in a unique way. new and exciting ”.

The head of the animation division of Warner Bros, Sam Register, has added that it will be an epic representation of the world of Tolkien.