The Lord of the Rings: New actors confirmed for the cast of the prequel series

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is about to be released and that keeps the fans of this story that went from texts, to the movies and now to television, on the lookout. From the hand of Amazon Prime, this series that will tell the years before everything we know about that universe is gradually revealing its cast.

Since we knew that this fiction set during the Second Age of Middle-earth would take place, we could imagine that we would know everything that happened before what we saw in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. From the beginnings of that civilization and the societies that existed at that time and what caused the creation of the Rings of Power and its dark consequences that we already knew.

Amazon Studios has been anticipating the faces of those who will be in this series that has been working on The Rings of Power since 2017, when the studio acquired the rights to some of Tolkien’s writings. For example, the character of Theo, played by Tyroe Muhafidin, could be seen in a published photo, on the other hand, we also saw Nazanin Boniadi who will play Bronwyn.

Likewise, figures such as Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo will play the roles of the elves Galadriel and Elrond, respectively. However, there will be new characters that came with this installment of the Rings of Power, such as Markella Kavenagh who plays Nori Brandyfoot, a Harfoot, one of the ancestors of the Hobbits. For his part, actor Charlie Vickers plays Halbrand, and not least Ismael Cruz-Córdova will also play Arondir, a new elf in this magical story.

Among other great actors is the case of Benjamin Walker, who will be Gil-Galad, the last High King of the Noldor in Middle-earth and ruled Lindon during the Second Age according to the scriptures. Like the most mysterious character so far and believed to be Sauron himself, he will be played by Daniel Weyman and is currently called The Stranger.

Finally, we can highlight that The Lord of the Rings series: The Rings of Power (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) was created by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and will be directed by J.A. Bayonne and Charlotte Brändström. It has a release date for September 2 through Amazon Prime Video, and they are already talking about a second season.