The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released

Daedalic Entertainment’s work, which is not based on Peter Jackson’s movies, had been announced only for the new generation and PC.

An insignificant object, at least that’s what its appearance suggests. Created by Sauron to dominate all the races of Middle-earth, the One Ring has a will of its own and desperately seeks to return to the hands of its master. That is why it escapes from the elusive fingers of Sméagol, the protagonist of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and one of the most iconic characters in the literary work of J.R.R. Tolkien. Daedalic Entertainment, responsible for the Deponia graphic adventure saga, announced this video game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. However, the title will also be available on the current generation of consoles.

This has been confirmed by the German company itself during the recent stream of the Future Gaming Show. The video game, which is not based on Peter Jackson’s film work (it will not be published by Warner Bros, the company that has the rights to the films), will function as a kind of parallel adventure, so it will not be a prequel properly bliss from The Lord of the Rings. In fact, the story begins when Frodo is still in the country. Gollum, desperate for the theft of his treasure, travels to Mordor in search of the ring, but is trapped by the forces of evil.

Narrative, parkour and decisions

As in all Daedalic video games, the plot will be one of the main pillars, although according to a recent interview, it will not be a narrative adventure as such. Instead, they’ll implement infiltration mechanics and Prince of Persia-style parkour. The decisions will be part of the playable architecture of the title, so there will be different ways of living the story.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum does not have a specific date confirmed, but it is known that it will not arrive in time for Christmas 2020. Tolkien fans will have to wait until 2021 to discover everything that Sméagol has to tell us.



