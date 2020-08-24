The Lord of the Rings: Gollum presents its world details

Daedalic Entertainment presents the first teaser trailer for its new stealth adventure focused on such a particular character for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the new adventure based on the Lord of the Rings saga by Daedalic Entertainment for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, has presented its first teaser trailer, as well as its first details and information about his game proposal, very focused on stealth and infiltration. This has been shared exclusively by the IGN medium, offering a complete article about a video game focused on such a particular character that should arrive sometime in 2021 only for the next-gen.

Expected in 2021 for the new generation

Thus, and after presenting its first images last spring, now we can finally see The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in motion through its first cinematic trailer, as well as know the first details of its dark and fearsome world based on Mordor . So much so, that according to Martin Wilkes, head of video game design, Gollum will offer a mixture of mechanics based on stealth with others from parkour, pointing directly to the Prince of Persia franchise.

And it is that as fans of The Lord of the Rings will know, Gollum is not a particularly strong character, with which we will have to use stealth, infiltration and the advantages that the scenario can offer us to get out of different dangerous situations. and confrontations with enemies. Apparently, Gollum will not have the possibility of using any weapon, being forced to resort to ranged attacks using objects of various kinds, as well as having the invaluable help of unexpected allies that fans of the original work will easily recognize.

On the history and context of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, from Daedalic they assure that “the story starts in parallel to the first book when Frodo is still in the Shire and does not know anything about anything. Gollum then ventures into Mordor still desperately searching for Bilbo Baggins and the Ring. Unfortunately, he is caught by Sauron’s servants and this is basically where our story begins. ”

On Gollum’s goal, he “wants to escape his captors and retake the Ring (and hopefully get some good fish along the way). However, after a while, Sméagol’s side causes problems and distractions and opens up new and conflicting goals that we still can’t talk about ”, say those responsible.

Finally, Wilkes explains that the player will be able to make certain decisions throughout the adventure, although with the particularity of doing it as Gollum or as Smeagol; In the absence of seeing what will influence the development of the adventure, its creators point to a launch scheduled for sometime in 2021, at a date yet to be specified, both for PC and for a new generation console, that is, PS5 and Xbox Series X.



