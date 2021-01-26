The Lord of the Rings: Gollum postponed to 2022

Today (26), Deadalic announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be postponed to 2022, taking a little longer to reach fans of The Lord of the Rings. Initially, the game was planned for 2021, but few details had been revealed. until now.

Unfortunately, developer Deadalic did not reveal the reasons behind the postponement, but did disclose that Nacon will be the co-publisher of the game.

The game will be a title with stealth mechanics and different dialogues, bringing the lack of opinion that Smeagol (and Gollum) have during their journey. However, we haven’t seen a gameplay in action yet.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was initially planned for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but later the developer confirmed versions of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is expected to arrive in 2022.