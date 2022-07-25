“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” announced the postponement of the release date

Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have announced that the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been postponed for several months, as it needs to be finalized. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming adventure game starring Gollum, showing the events of his life after the loss of the Ring of Omnipotence to Bilbo Baggins, as well as his adventures in Mordor and Likholesye, concretized for the first time. Many exciting trailers have already shown in detail what kind of world players will get into when The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is released.

In Middle-earth, many video games were created in which the most powerful heroes and villains fought for the fate of the world. In an unexpected turn of events, the Lord of the Rings: Gollum starring the unfortunate Gollum, who must hide from his enemies and use his incredible agility and stealth to survive in Middle-earth. Gollum also competes with the darker side of his personality, and much of the story of “Lord of the Rings: Gollum” is based on the choice of sides in his internal conflict.

Related: LOTR: Gollum Can Make Tolkien’s Most Frequently Used Character Feel New Again

The launch of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S was originally scheduled to take place on September 1, 2022. hitting this release date. Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be delayed for several months, as the game needs additional polishing. There is currently no modified release window for the game, but fans will be informed when a specific date is set. The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF

— The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

Plot development…