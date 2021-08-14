The Lord of the Rings: Elijah Wood Doesn’t Approve of The Show’s Location Change

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that season 2 of The Lord of the Rings will be filmed in a different location in New Zealand, marking, for the first time, a change in location from the Tolkien saga to audiovisual productions.

For that reason, Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the original trilogy, used his official Twitter account to voice his displeasure with the information — as did countless fans of the books.

With a simple emoji, the actor demonstrated that maybe this was not the best choice to be made, after all, the Middle Earth of Peter Jackson’s original features was all built in the country of Oceania. “Everyone knows Middle-earth is in New Zealand,” wrote a fan in response to the artist.

Although the 1st season of the series was filmed in New Zealand, for bureaucratic reasons related to budget subsidies, the new episodes will take place in the UK. Somehow, this shouldn’t impact the technical quality of the production, but with this information, the public’s perception can change.

The Lord of the Rings: Learn more about the Amazon Prime Video series

Currently considered as one of the most expensive serial productions in history, The Lord of the Rings already has several seasons scheduled for streaming from Amazon. It is worth noting, in this sense, that, in previous interviews, Elijah Wood spoke about what he was thinking of the new series.

“They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think it can be misleading,” the actor once told IndieWire. “As I understand it, the material they’re working on exists chronologically only in the back story of The Lord of the Rings, including its Middle-earth characters,” he argued.

Though tentatively named after the title of Tolkien’s original book, the Amazon Prime Video series has not officially been named. The premiere is forecast to take place in September 2022, with episodes released weekly.

Let’s wait for more news!