The Lord Of The Rings Anime Film Already Has A Release Date

The Lord Of The Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set in the Peter Jackson cinematic universe, will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama. Amazon Prime has just shown the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the new series that will premiere on September 2 on the platform. Meanwhile, another of the projects based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien has given signs of life. This is the anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a film that has just shared concept art and release date. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have confirmed that it will be out on April 12, 2024. Where? Still not known.

There is still a long time for the feature film directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) and produced by Philippa Boyens (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies) to see the light, but some news has been released. The story will be set in Helm’s Deep, a location in Rohan that we already saw in The Two Towers, although this product is set in another time, in the era of the ancient King Helm Hamerhand.

Inside the universe of Peter Jackson

Unlike the Amazon series, War of the Rohirrim is entirely set in Peter Jackson’s cinematic universe, although the director is not directly involved in the production. Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) will serve as producer, while Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou will adapt a script based on writing by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the same creative team behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Familiar faces from the film trilogies will be back in Middle-earth, such as John Howe and Richard Taylor. Warner Bros has announced that work began last year 2021, while mentioning that the cast will be announced imminently. The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim will be “unlike anything audiences have seen” so far, Warner Bros.’ Toby Emmerich has said.