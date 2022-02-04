The Lord Of The Rings: All The Promotional Posters Of The Series The Rings Of Power

The Lord Of The Rings: Amazon Prime Video’s new series based on The Lord of the Rings novels shares an epic collection of individual posters. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the new Amazon Prime Video series based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, which will be released on said streaming platform on September 2, 2022, recently shared a series of promotional posters that are added to the first teaser trailer published a few days ago and that you can see heading this news. A collection of up to 23 images that show us different characters from such a popular fantasy universe wielding or holding different objects. Now, we bring you the complete collection of posters of the new series based on The Lord of the Rings through a gallery of images that you can see below.

Official Synopsis for The Rings of Power

“The upcoming series from Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, taking viewers back to an age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung in the balance. The finest threads and the greatest villains ever created by Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.”

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, or the stunning island realm of Númenor to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after their death. that they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2 of this year.