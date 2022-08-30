The longtime NFL veteran quarterback came out Tuesday

The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback.

According to Mike Cleese, the team released Josh Johnson. Johnson has thrown for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games.

Johnson jumped a lot as a backup quarterback. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Broncos.

He started one game for the Ravens last season and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens lost that game to the Bengals, but it was still a great performance.

During his career, he made 37 starts and threw for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

It remains to be seen if another team will sign him before the regular season starts next week.